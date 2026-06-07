Subhash Phal Desai accused over Colomba village government forest soil
India
Goa's River Navigation Minister, Subhash Phal Desai, is facing heat after being accused of illegally taking soil from a government forest in Colomba village.
Forest Officer Sonia Rane filed a complaint on June 6, saying workers cleared trees and removed soil using excavators and trucks.
Police probe with video evidence
According to the complaint, workers ignored officials' orders to stop and claimed Phal Desai told them to keep going. He even visited the site himself.
The minister says it was just for building a local sports ground for youth, not for profit.
Police are investigating with video evidence in hand, and the incident has sparked questions about how seriously Goa enforces its environmental laws.