Subodh Uniyal stops mehndi at Siddhpeeth Maa Kunjapuri fair

Singer Daler Mehndi's recent show at the Siddhpeeth Maa Kunjapuri Fair took an awkward turn when Uttarakhand Minister Subodh Uniyal stopped his performance, saying Mehndi should have informed the organizers about his health if he was unwell.

Mehndi reportedly struggled to speak and walk properly on stage, and a video of the interruption went viral on social media, leading to a wave of online reactions.