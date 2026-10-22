Subodh Uniyal stops mehndi at Siddhpeeth Maa Kunjapuri fair
India
Singer Daler Mehndi's recent show at the Siddhpeeth Maa Kunjapuri Fair took an awkward turn when Uttarakhand Minister Subodh Uniyal stopped his performance, saying Mehndi should have informed the organizers about his health if he was unwell.
Mehndi reportedly struggled to speak and walk properly on stage, and a video of the interruption went viral on social media, leading to a wave of online reactions.
Uniyal cites ₹35L advance demand
Uniyal said he felt pressured to intervene during the performance, especially after Mehndi had been asked to make full payment of ₹35 lakh in advance.
The minister said artists should let organizers know if they're unwell so things don't go sideways.
Meanwhile, celebrities like Mika Singh and Kapil Sharma supported Mehndi.