Sudarsan Patnaik sculpts Rath Yatra Jagannath idol on Puri beach
India
Just in time for the famous Rath Yatra festival, sand artist Sudarsan Patnaik has wowed crowds on Puri beach with a massive sculpture, a giant Lord Jagannath idol surrounded by 100 tiny sand chariots.
His artwork celebrates this huge spiritual event that brings thousands of people to Odisha every year.
Sudarsan Patnaik grateful as visitors admire
Patnaik's creation isn't just about art: it's a shoutout to Odisha's rich culture and deep devotion to Lord Jagannath.
Visitors have been loving the details, and Patnaik expressed gratitude for being able to contribute to the festival through his art, hoping his work helps more people connect with its meaning.