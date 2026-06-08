Sudden Delhi airport storm damages 3 parked Air India planes
India
A sudden storm hit Delhi airport on Sunday, tossing around ground equipment and damaging three parked Air India planes.
One passenger stepladder even crashed into a jet near Terminal 2.
The weather caught everyone off guard: there were no warnings before it got intense.
No 1 hurt, planes grounded
Thankfully, no one was hurt despite all the chaos.
Videos online showed just how wild the rain and wind got.
All three damaged planes are now out of service.