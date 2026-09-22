Sudden Hyderabad rainstorm despite IMD warning leaves commuters scrambling
India
A sudden rainstorm hit Hyderabad on Tuesday evening, catching a lot of people off guard and making the commute home pretty tricky.
The IMD had warned about possible showers and gusty winds just before things turned stormy, but the quick switch from sunshine to light to moderate rain or thundershowers still left many scrambling for cover.
Revanth Reddy mobilizes Hyderabad drain teams
Chief Minister Revanth Reddy asked officials to jump in fast: teams were sent out to clear drains and keep traffic moving, especially in low-lying spots.
Traffic police advised everyone to stay put if possible or drive slowly because of slippery roads and low visibility.
The IMD says more rain is likely during the next one to two hours, so it might be smart to plan ahead if you're heading out this evening.