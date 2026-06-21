Sudden Kolkata downpour floods streets, disrupts NEET-UG exam access
A sudden downpour hit Kolkata on Sunday, flooding areas like Patuli, Jadavpur, Kasba, Sealdah, and Kankurgachi.
Many NEET-UG aspirants struggled to reach their exam centers as water entered R.G. Kar Medical College and Ashutosh College.
It was a stressful morning for students and their families trying to navigate the flooded streets.
Kolkata teams clear Chandni Chowk tree
In Chandni Chowk, a tree fell on an electric wire but was cleared within 45 minutes thanks to fast action by city teams.
Minister of Urban Development and Municipal Affairs Agnimitra Paul said they got lots of calls from worried students and guardians: "The accumulated water was cleared swiftly, ensuring smoother access to the examination centers and minimizing disruption for students and guardians. Commendable action was taken by the Kolkata Municipal Corporation... Prompt action will continue to be taken in all such instances to ensure the timely resolution of civic concerns and public convenience,"
Weather alerts are out: Kolkata faces more rain, while northern districts could see heavy rainfall and thunderstorms. Stay safe and keep an eye on updates!