Sudeep Bogati and POCSO convict Suresh escape Puzhal Central Prison
India
Two inmates broke out of Chennai's Puzhal Central Prison this week.
Sudeep Bogati, a 21-year-old Nepali national arrested in connection with a theft case on August 16, disappeared during the evening roll call on October 20.
The next morning, Suresh, a 41-year-old convicted under the POCSO Act, escaped while working at the prison bazaar.
Police launch teams, prison inquiry begins
Police have launched special teams to track down both escapees and have registered official cases.
It turns out Suresh slipped away due to a lapse in guards' attention around 7am.
After these back-to-back escapes, top prison officials have started an inquiry into security lapses.