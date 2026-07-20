Sudha Devi shields baby as stray dogs attack in Panchkula
India
In a tense moment on Sunday morning, Sudha Devi, 28, was attacked by four to five stray dogs while walking with her three-month-old baby in Panchkula's Rally village.
She managed to shield her child from the dogs, suffering bite injuries herself before handing the baby to nearby passersby for safety.
Panchkula reports over 7,000 dog bites
Devi was treated at Sector 6 Civil Hospital and later sent to GMCH-32, Chandigarh, for plastic surgery.
The incident has sparked concern locally: more than 7,000 dog-bite cases have been reported in Panchkula in the first five months of this year.
Residents are frustrated with how authorities are handling stray dog issues, as attacks keep happening despite sterilization efforts.