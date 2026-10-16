Sudha Yadav sworn in as Karnataka governor, 2nd woman ever
India
Sudha Yadav just took the oath as Karnataka's governor at a ceremony in Bengaluru, becoming only the second woman ever to hold this post in the state.
She stepped in after Thaawarchand Gehlot, with several top leaders and dignitaries attending her swearing-in.
Sudha Yadav Kargil widow turned MP
Yadav's journey began after losing her husband, a Border Security Force officer who died in the 1999 Kargil War and was honored for his bravery.
Turning that loss into purpose, she entered politics, served as an MP from Haryana, and holds a Ph.D. in chemistry, making her story one of resilience and dedication.