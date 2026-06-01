Sudhakar Singh, Dhruv Chauhan petition SC for online NEET-UG retest
India
After the NEET-UG 2026 exam was canceled following allegations of a paper leak, a group including RJD MP Sudhakar Singh and IMA national spokesperson Dr. Dhruv Chauhan has asked the Supreme Court to hold the retest online (computer-based test mode).
Their petition aims to make the exam safer and fairer for everyone.
Medical groups demand NTA overhaul
The petitioners believe switching to an online test will cut down risks tied to handling physical papers and help prevent leaks in the future.
Meanwhile, medical groups are calling out "systemic failure" in how exams are run, asking for a full overhaul of the National Testing Agency and court-monitored reforms.
The Supreme Court has asked government bodies and investigators for their response.