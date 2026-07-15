Sudheer Kumar Reddy warns against vigilantism over suspected Bangladeshi immigrants
Mangaluru's top cop, Sudheer Kumar Reddy, is urging people not to take the law into their own hands when it comes to suspected illegal Bangladeshi immigrants.
He made it clear that only police are allowed to check documents, detain, or handle these cases, no exceptions.
The warning follows a recent incident of unauthorized direct action.
Reddy cites IPC 341 and 506
Commissioner Reddy didn't mince words: if you try to play police, like detaining or intimidating someone, you could be prosecuted under Indian Penal Code sections 341 and 506.
"If there is any physical assault or such incidents, concerned sections also will apply," he said.
He also pointed out a recent case where an activist landed in jail for acting without official authority.
Instead, Reddy wants everyone to just report suspicions directly to the police and let them do their job legally and safely.