Sudipta Roy Chowdhury impersonates cabinet minister, threatens Alipore Court judges
India
Three judges at Alipore Court in West Bengal faced threats from a man pretending to be a cabinet minister after their vehicle was blocked at New Alipore by the driver of a private vehicle.
The impostor, Sudipta Roy Chowdhury, showed up in the district judge's chamber and tried to throw his weight around by making calls and claiming influence.
Alipore judges submit chip, urge protection
Judges Souvik De, Monikuntala Roy, and Mahezabeen Afrin Parween reported the incident with evidence, including a storage chip containing most of the conversation, and pointed out that Chowdhury is already an accused in another case.
They stressed how important it is to protect judges from these kinds of fake threats so they can do their jobs without pressure or fear.