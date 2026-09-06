Sudivya Kumar Sonu, Jharkhand higher and technical education minister, dies
India
Sudivya Kumar Sonu, 56, Jharkhand's higher and technical education minister and a two-time MLA from Giridih, died early Sunday after a sudden cardiac arrest.
He was rushed to a private hospital when he felt unwell at home, but did not make it.
JMM leaders mourn Sudivya Kumar Sonu
JMM leaders are feeling the loss deeply: State Transport Minister Deepak Birua called it a "huge loss for the JMM family."
Sonu's work in education and his years of public service leave behind a noticeable gap in Jharkhand politics.