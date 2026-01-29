Sufi shrine vandalized in Mussoorie; police investigating

What happened and what's next

The group tore pages from the Quran, stole donation money and silver items, smashed furniture, damaged religious posters, and urinated on walls—all while chanting slogans and filming themselves.

Police registered an FIR for promoting enmity and defiling a place of worship; they're now using social media videos to identify suspects but haven't made any arrests yet.

Meanwhile, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti called out the BJP for staying silent on such attacks despite their outreach abroad.