Sufi shrine vandalized in Mussoorie; police investigating
On January 24, a group of around 25-30 men—allegedly from the Hindu Raksha Dal—attacked and vandalized a Sufi shrine variously described as over 100 years old and around 70 years old at Wynberg-Allen School in Mussoorie.
Using hammers and iron rods, they damaged the site dedicated to Baba Bulleh Shah, following earlier threats from Lalit Sharma, the Uttarakhand state president of the Hindu Raksha Dal.
What happened and what's next
The group tore pages from the Quran, stole donation money and silver items, smashed furniture, damaged religious posters, and urinated on walls—all while chanting slogans and filming themselves.
Police registered an FIR for promoting enmity and defiling a place of worship; they're now using social media videos to identify suspects but haven't made any arrests yet.
Meanwhile, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti called out the BJP for staying silent on such attacks despite their outreach abroad.