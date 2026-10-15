Suhail Sajeev drove drunk, killed 3 near Kochi airport
India
A late-night crash near Kochi airport turned tragic when Suhail Sajeev, 19, driving a Mini Cooper with five times the legal alcohol limit, hit a scooter carrying Devika; Gopika; and Ijaz.
All three scooter riders lost their lives, and CCTV footage confirmed Sajeev had been at a bar before the accident.
Culpable homicide charges against Suhail Sajeev
Sajeev faces culpable homicide charges, with police closely reviewing footage and forensic evidence.
There's public anger over possible favoritism due to his family ties, pushing for strict action.
In response, police say they'll boost patrols around the airport to help prevent more tragedies like this.