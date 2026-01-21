Suicide bomb threat to Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu
India
An email sent to Shimla officials has threatened a suicide bomb attack on Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu if he raises the national flag during the Republic Day function at The Ridge in Shimla.
A case was registered, police are trying to identify the sender and a strict vigil is being maintained, as everyone gears up for one of the year's biggest public celebrations.
What's being done about it
Police have jumped into action, registering a case and working to track down who sent the threat.
Security around the CM and the Republic Day venue is being tightened, with extra precautions in place to make sure everyone stays safe.
Authorities say they're keeping a close watch to ensure the safety of the chief minister as well as the people.