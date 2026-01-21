Suicide bomb threat to Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu India Jan 21, 2026

An email sent to Shimla officials has threatened a suicide bomb attack on Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu if he raises the national flag during the Republic Day function at The Ridge in Shimla.

A case was registered, police are trying to identify the sender and a strict vigil is being maintained, as everyone gears up for one of the year's biggest public celebrations.