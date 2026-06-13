Suicides link Bihar village and Vadodara in 3 deaths
India
Three men tragically died by suicide in two connected incidents across Bihar and Gujarat.
It began when a man died by suicide in a Bihar village. His friend, Ravi Shankar Prasad, deeply affected by the loss, died by suicide in Vadodara, Gujarat.
Soon after, Prasad's close friend and roommate Dinesh also took his own life.
Ravi Shankar Prasad posted message
Before his death, Prasad posted on social media: "I am coming to you soon," hinting at his intentions.
Both he and Dinesh had not shown any signs of distress, according to their landlord.
The sudden loss has left family and neighbors stunned, while police continue investigating what led to this heartbreaking sequence of events.