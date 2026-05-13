Sujata Gurung Chowdhury threatens ₹1 defamation suit against Himanta Biswa Sarma India May 13, 2026

Sujata Gurung Chowdhury, whose daughter Kunki lost the Assam state assembly election on April 9 this year, is said she would bring a ₹1 defamation suit against Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

She says Sarma made "false, baseless and malicious" statements about her during the campaign to stir up a political narrative and put her family at risk.

Gurung Chowdhury has openly demanded a public apology from Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for targeting her identity.