Sujata Gurung Chowdhury threatens ₹1 defamation suit against Himanta Biswa Sarma
India
Sujata Gurung Chowdhury, whose daughter Kunki lost the Assam state assembly election on April 9 this year, is said she would bring a ₹1 defamation suit against Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
She says Sarma made "false, baseless and malicious" statements about her during the campaign to stir up a political narrative and put her family at risk.
Gurung Chowdhury has openly demanded a public apology from Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for targeting her identity.
Gurung Chowdhury criticizes child photo release
Gurung Chowdhury also criticized the release of photos of her minor children during the campaign, saying it endangered their safety.
Earlier, she reached out to the National Commission for Women, seeking justice for harm done to her reputation because of Sarma's remarks.