Sujit Kumar says Srinagar-Jammu restrictions due to IEDs, terror threats

If you've been stuck in traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu highway lately, here's why:

Kashmir's top cop, Sujit Kumar, says the ongoing road restrictions are all about keeping people safe from constant terror threats and frequent IED recoveries.

"The security protocol for Srinagar-Jammu Highway had been framed due to the terror attacks on the highway. The threats are still coming continuously. Day in and day out, IEDs are being recovered near the national highway. The security protocol is there, keeping all these things in mind," he explained.

Even though one senior minister in the J&K government has expressed concern over the routine halting of civilian traffic, Kumar insists they're essential right now.