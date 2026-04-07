Sukesh Chandrasekhar gets bail in AIADMK case stays in Tihar

Court notes Chandrasekhar's long PMLA detention

The court granted him bail on a personal bond and surety of ₹5 lakh each, noting that Sukesh has already spent over half of the maximum seven-year sentence prescribed under the PMLA without trial.

While he's managed to get bail in 26 out of 31 cases so far, ongoing legal delays mean he isn't walking free yet.

The original case dates back to 2017 when Sukesh allegedly helped an AIADMK leader try to bribe the Election Commission with huge sums of cash.