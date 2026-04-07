Sukesh Chandrasekhar granted bail in money laundering case, remains jailed

Bail requires ₹5L bond and sureties

To get out on bail, Chandrasekhar needs to put up a ₹5 lakh bond and matching sureties.

Even with this new bail, he's only cleared in 26 out of 31 cases: five are still hanging over him.

This latest case is part of a bigger investigation into alleged financial misconduct and alleged attempts to mess with election symbols, showing just how tangled his legal troubles are.