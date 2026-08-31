Sukesh Chandrasekhar jailed 8 years for impersonating Supreme Court judge

Sukesh Chandrasekhar, alleged conman, has been sentenced to eight years in jail by a Delhi court after he pretended to be a Supreme Court judge.

While already in police custody for a 2017 corruption case, he used a police constable's phone to call Special Judge Poonam Chaudhary, first impersonating the private secretary of a then-Supreme Court judge, then the judge himself, to try and sway her decision on his bail.