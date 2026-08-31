Sukesh Chandrasekhar jailed 8 years for impersonating Supreme Court judge
Sukesh Chandrasekhar, alleged conman, has been sentenced to eight years in jail by a Delhi court after he pretended to be a Supreme Court judge.
While already in police custody for a 2017 corruption case, he used a police constable's phone to call Special Judge Poonam Chaudhary, first impersonating the private secretary of a then-Supreme Court judge, then the judge himself, to try and sway her decision on his bail.
Guilty verdict as Sukesh Chandrasekhar appeals
The court found Sukesh guilty of impersonating a public servant, threatening injury to a public servant, and criminal intimidation, calling his actions "direct affront" to judicial independence.
Chief Judicial Magistrate Harshita Mishra said this sentence should warn others against messing with the justice system.
Sukesh is now appealing the verdict in the Delhi High Court, saying parts of it are unfair and damage his reputation.