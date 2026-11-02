Sukhdev Singh suspended after camera filmed object beneath Giri's mattress

A Punjab Police officer, Sukhdev Singh, has been suspended after hidden cameras caught him placing an object beneath a mattress at Shiv Sena (Punjab) leader Mahant Kashmir Giri's home.

The footage surfaced after Giri's driver, Gurjant Singh alias Janta, was arrested with 7.5gm of heroin, his interrogation led to Giri's name surfacing, and the hidden-camera footage was retrieved and reviewed on Saturday evening, exposing the officer's actions.

The quick response from police officials included suspending Singh and launching an internal inquiry.