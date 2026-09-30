Sukhnai river in Jhansi drowns 5 family members during shraddh
India
A heartbreaking accident happened in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday when five members of the same family drowned in the Sukhnai River while performing a shraddh ceremony.
The victims included a father, his young son, and three other relatives.
Police recover bodies, start investigation
During the ritual, they accidentally stepped into deeper water and were swept away by a strong current.
Others at the scene managed to get out safely.
Police recovered the bodies and have started an investigation to understand how this tragedy occurred.