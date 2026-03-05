Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter jet loses radar contact in Assam
A Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter plane has gone missing in Assam after losing radar contact. The Indian Air Force (IFA) has deployed a team to verify the whereabouts of the fighter plane. The aircraft took off from Jorhat, Assam, and last made contact at 7:42pm, the Indian Air Force shared on X.
Massive explosion-like sound was heard
According to India Today NE, the Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter aircraft is suspected to have crashed in the hilly terrain of Karbi Anglong district shortly after taking off from Jorhat. Local residents reported hearing a large explosion-like sound at around 7:00pm, which reverberated throughout the surrounding hills and caused panic in nearby communities.
Status of pilot unknown
The suspected crash site is believed to be in a remote forested area near Nilip Block under Chokihola, far from human habitation. This makes immediate access difficult for local residents. As of now, there has been no official statement on the condition of the pilots or the status of the aircraft. Authorities are working to verify reports from the ground.