Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter jet loses radar contact in Assam

According to India Today NE, the Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter aircraft is suspected to have crashed in the hilly terrain of Karbi Anglong district shortly after taking off from Jorhat. Local residents reported hearing a large explosion-like sound at around 7:00pm, which reverberated throughout the surrounding hills and caused panic in nearby communities.

Area

Status of pilot unknown

The suspected crash site is believed to be in a remote forested area near Nilip Block under Chokihola, far from human habitation. This makes immediate access difficult for local residents. As of now, there has been no official statement on the condition of the pilots or the status of the aircraft. Authorities are working to verify reports from the ground.