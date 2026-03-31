Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu rolls back Himachal small vehicle entry tax
India
After strong protests at border points, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has rolled back the steep hike in entry tax for small vehicles.
The toll, which had jumped from ₹70 to ₹170 for cars, is now back to ₹70 for five-seaters and ₹110 for slightly bigger vehicles, much to the relief of transporters and regular travelers.
Himachal border residents get passes
People living within five kilometers of state borders will get special passes so their daily routines aren't disrupted.
The rollback also helped avoid a threatened transport blockade that could have caused big economic headaches.
Opposition leaders had warned about possible law-and-order issues and even higher fuel prices if the hike stayed.