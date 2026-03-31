Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu rolls back Himachal small vehicle entry tax India Mar 31, 2026

After strong protests at border points, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has rolled back the steep hike in entry tax for small vehicles.

The toll, which had jumped from ₹70 to ₹170 for cars, is now back to ₹70 for five-seaters and ₹110 for slightly bigger vehicles, much to the relief of transporters and regular travelers.