Sukumaran Nair calls Kerala CM Satheesan's 'no rift' claim false
G. Sukumaran Nair, who heads the Nair Service Society (NSS), publicly criticized Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan, saying the CM's claim that there's no rift between them is a "blatant lie."
Nair said Satheesan ignored his calls for six days during important budget talks, calling it disrespectful and unlike how any previous Chief Minister has treated him.
Sukumaran Nair suggests Gopi visit politicized
Nair also took issue with Satheesan not clarifying his remarks about "community leaders are going from doorstep to doorstep," calling the explanation evasive.
He suggested Union Minister Suresh Gopi's recent visit to NSS headquarters was politically motivated.
On top of that, Nair was upset over security measures (like sniffer dogs and tree-cutting) during the vice president's visit to Mannam Samadhi, saying it disrespected what he considers a sacred space.