Sultanpur: Autopsy of man who died under mysterious circumstances ordered

The district administration of Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh has ordered the post-mortem examination of a 33-year-old man, whose body was kept in a deep freezer by his father after he died under mysterious circumstances. Retired Subedar Shivprasad Pathak, a resident of the Kurebhar area, had put the body of his son, Shivank, in a deep freezer since his death in Delhi on August 1.

Post-mortem

Circle Officer of Baldirai, Rajaram, on Monday said that a post-mortem examination will be conducted on Tuesday, after which his last rites will take place. The man's family has alleged murder and had said they would perform the last rites only after they get justice. Chief Revenue Officer Shamshad Hussain said Shivank died under mysterious circumstances on August 1 in Delhi.

Father's allegations

Shivank had gone to Delhi in 2012 and was working in a call center. On April 24, 2012, he started a company along with another person. The company partner appointed Gurleen Kaur in the HR department. Shivank married Gurleen in 2013. Pathak alleged that since Shivank had a huge property in his name, his wife was eyeing it.

Information

Pathak also claimed that his son was murdered but police did not register any case, and the body was handed over to him after the post-mortem examination. After this, he brought the body of Shivank to Sultanpur on August 3.

Further details

Pathak said he informed the Kurebhar Police Station, but his pleas remain unheard. Later, a local court on August 18 had rejected the plea made by the deceased's father to re-order post-mortem examination, and register cases against four persons, on the grounds of jurisdiction. Meanwhile, Sultanpur MP Maneka Gandhi has assured Pathak that she will speak to Delhi Police Commissioner and get justice delivered.