Sultanpur court gives last chance in Rahul Gandhi defamation case
Rahul Gandhi's 2018 defamation case is back in the spotlight: a special court in Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh, has given the complainant's lawyer one final shot to present his side. The next hearing is set for May 21.
BJP politician Vijay Mishra had accused Gandhi of making objectionable comments about Amit Shah while campaigning for the Karnataka Assembly elections.
Santosh Pandey to file revision petition
The complainant's lawyer, Santosh Kumar Pandey, isn't giving up. He plans to file a revision petition against the court order that denied his request to match Gandhi's voice with an audio CD submitted as evidence.
After Gandhi gave his statement on July 26, 2024, witnesses were examined but no extra evidence came from his team.
Gandhi, who surrendered on February 20, 2024, and calls the case a political conspiracy, continues to fight the charges while witnesses are examined in the case.