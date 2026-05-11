Sultanpur court gives last chance in Rahul Gandhi defamation case

Santosh Pandey to file revision petition

The complainant's lawyer, Santosh Kumar Pandey, isn't giving up. He plans to file a revision petition against the court order that denied his request to match Gandhi's voice with an audio CD submitted as evidence.

After Gandhi gave his statement on July 26, 2024, witnesses were examined but no extra evidence came from his team.

Gandhi, who surrendered on February 20, 2024, and calls the case a political conspiracy, continues to fight the charges while witnesses are examined in the case.