Suma HK accuses IPS trainee Uday Krishna Reddy of stalking
An IPS trainee in Hyderabad, Uday Krishna Reddy, has been accused by fellow probationer Suma HK of stalking, harassment, and assault during their training at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy.
The complaint, filed on July 18, also mentions criminal intimidation and filming a private video without consent.
Police register case, investigation ongoing
According to Suma, the harassment began in late June with obscene messages and public comments.
Things escalated on July 9 when she says Reddy physically restrained her, pulled her hair, tried to strangle her, threatened her with a knife, and threw condom packets at her.
Another incident was reported the next day. Police have registered a case under several laws for assault and privacy violations; an investigation is ongoing to decide further action.