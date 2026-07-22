Suman Lata dies of heart attack amid Delhi election duties
Suman Lata, a 51-year-old nursery teacher in Delhi, passed away from a heart attack on Wednesday morning.
Her family says the stress of juggling her teaching job and extra election-related duties as a booth-level officer (BLO) left her exhausted and may have contributed to her sudden death.
She leaves behind her husband and two children.
Husband cites late-night calls, MCD responds
According to her husband, Suman had no prior health issues but was overwhelmed by late-night calls for electoral roll work, sometimes until 1:30am.
He said she "was really stressed working both the jobs" and was quite stressed during the last few days due to SIR duties.
The MCD education department has acknowledged her passing and promised support, while questions are now being raised about the pressure put on teachers handling extra responsibilities.