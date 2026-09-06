Sunday morning Sambhal crash on Agra-Moradabad highway kills 5

Eyewitnesses told local police the truck driver swerved to dodge an e-rickshaw making a sudden U-turn, which caused the crash just two kilometers from town.

Among those who lost their lives were a three-month-old baby, an eight-year-old child, and their aunt.

Five others were rushed to a hospital, but sadly all five died.

Locals jumped in to help before police arrived; investigations are still ongoing as families and the community process this tough loss.