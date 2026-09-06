Sunday morning Sambhal crash on Agra-Moradabad highway kills 5
India
A serious crash on Sunday morning in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district left five people dead after a sand-loaded dumper truck hit a tempo on the Agra-Moradabad Highway.
The collision was so intense that the tempo was thrown about 10 feet away.
Truck driver swerved to dodge e-rickshaw
Eyewitnesses told local police the truck driver swerved to dodge an e-rickshaw making a sudden U-turn, which caused the crash just two kilometers from town.
Among those who lost their lives were a three-month-old baby, an eight-year-old child, and their aunt.
Five others were rushed to a hospital, but sadly all five died.
Locals jumped in to help before police arrived; investigations are still ongoing as families and the community process this tough loss.