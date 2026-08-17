Sunder Nagri residents keep garmi khata to document extreme heat
In Delhi's Sunder Nagri slum, 40 households are keeping a garmi khata, or heat registry to record how extreme heat is affecting their daily lives.
With some streets in Sunder Nagri reflecting ground temperatures of more than 54C (129F), these diaries are a way for residents to show just how tough things have become and to call for real action from policymakers.
Residents send heat diaries to NHRC
The entries share honest moments, like Gulshan, who tries to keep her kids cool with damp clothes and a desert cooler while dealing with rashes and one skin infection.
Arshi, juggling studies and work in a tiny room, describes the constant heat and humidity.
Residents even mapped the hottest streets themselves, pushing for simple fixes like more shade and water points.
Their diaries have now reached India's National Human Rights Commission, hoping these personal stories will help bring better support during heat waves.