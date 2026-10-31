Delhi-NCR: Sunny Saturday after 2 days of unusual rainfall

The unusual rainfall, which started on Thursday, was caused by a western disturbance in northwestern India and moisture from Cyclone Arnab.

This led to thick cloud cover over Delhi, preventing daytime heating and sharply reducing temperatures.

On Friday alone, Safdarjung recorded 61.4mm of rain, the highest single-day October rainfall in four years.

Lodhi Road received 63.4mm, while Palam recorded 43.1mm during the same period.