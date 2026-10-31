Delhi-NCR: Sunny Saturday after 2 days of unusual rainfall
What's the story
Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) witnessed a sunny Saturday on October 31 after two days of unusual rainfall. The weather change was a stark contrast to Friday when the city experienced its coldest October day in 75 years, with temperatures dropping to 20.7°C at Safdarjung, Delhi's primary weather station. This temperature was 10.3 degrees below normal and the lowest recorded for October since 1951, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
Weather anomaly
Unusual rainfall, drop in temperatures
The unusual rainfall, which started on Thursday, was caused by a western disturbance in northwestern India and moisture from Cyclone Arnab.
This led to thick cloud cover over Delhi, preventing daytime heating and sharply reducing temperatures.
On Friday alone, Safdarjung recorded 61.4mm of rain, the highest single-day October rainfall in four years.
Lodhi Road received 63.4mm, while Palam recorded 43.1mm during the same period.
Weather aftermath
Weather conditions in neighboring states
Cyclone Arnab, which had weakened after crossing the Andhra Pradesh coast, continued to influence weather conditions in eastern India. Its remnants turned into a low-pressure area over northern Chhattisgarh and adjoining regions.
The IMD has predicted isolated to scattered rainfall over parts of Bihar, Jharkhand, and eastern Uttar Pradesh as this system gradually weakens.
However, Chandigarh and Dehradun experienced hazy sunshine while Lucknow remained cloudy on Saturday morning.
Pollution update
Rainfall improves Delhi's air quality
The unusual rainfall also improved Delhi's air quality significantly. The city's Air Quality Index (AQI) dropped to 60, making it the cleanest October day since October 10, 2022.
However, by Saturday morning, the AQI had risen to 95 but remained satisfactory.
The Air Quality Early Warning System predicts pollution levels may worsen as dry conditions return, with possible AQI readings in the poor category from Sunday onwards.