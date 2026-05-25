Super El Nino sparks nautapa heat wave across India
Get ready: Nautapa, the hottest stretch of summer, is about to hit India from May 25 to June 2.
Temperatures could soar between 40 degrees Celsius and 46 degrees Celsius across Rajasthan, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and other northern and central states.
This intense heat wave is being driven by a super El Nino, which has pushed Pacific Ocean temperatures way above normal.
India holds 97 hottest global cities
Thanks to super El Nino, India now holds 97 of the world's 100 hottest cities as of May 22. Cities in Odisha, Bihar, and Maharashtra are especially feeling the burn.
With these extreme conditions likely until the monsoon arrives, it's smart to stay hydrated, wear light clothes, and avoid heading out during peak sunlight hours, especially if you're more vulnerable to heat.
If you have fans or air conditioning at home, use them wisely to keep cool.