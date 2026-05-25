Super El Nino sparks nautapa heat wave across India

India holds 97 hottest global cities

Thanks to super El Nino, India now holds 97 of the world's 100 hottest cities as of May 22. Cities in Odisha, Bihar, and Maharashtra are especially feeling the burn.

With these extreme conditions likely until the monsoon arrives, it's smart to stay hydrated, wear light clothes, and avoid heading out during peak sunlight hours, especially if you're more vulnerable to heat.

If you have fans or air conditioning at home, use them wisely to keep cool.