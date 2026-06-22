Supply flights by Indian Air Force lifeline since 1984 India Jun 22, 2026

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has been flying tough missions in the Himalayas for decades, delivering supplies to soldiers stationed in some of the most isolated and extreme spots.

Ever since Operation Meghdoot in 1984, when India secured high ground on Siachen Glacier, these flights have been a lifeline, bringing food, fuel, and ammunition to troops posted way up in Ladakh and other high-altitude areas.