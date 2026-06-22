Supply flights by Indian Air Force lifeline since 1984
The Indian Air Force (IAF) has been flying tough missions in the Himalayas for decades, delivering supplies to soldiers stationed in some of the most isolated and extreme spots.
Ever since Operation Meghdoot in 1984, when India secured high ground on Siachen Glacier, these flights have been a lifeline, bringing food, fuel, and ammunition to troops posted way up in Ladakh and other high-altitude areas.
Thin air makes Himalayan flying riskier
Himalayan flying is seriously challenging.
Thin air makes engines struggle, unpredictable weather can turn dangerous fast, and landing strips like Daulat Beg Oldi are icy and uneven with almost no technical support.
Night flights are even riskier: pilots depend on moonlight and perfect timing just to land safely.
India-China 1962 war prompted IAF focus
After the 1962 India-China war exposed big logistical gaps, the IAF focused hard on mastering high-altitude aviation.
Their dedication keeps isolated posts running and forms the backbone of India's frontier defense even now.