Supreme Court 9-judge bench to revisit Sabarimala from April 7
India
The Supreme Court is setting up a nine-judge bench, led by Chief Justice Surya Kant and including judges from different backgrounds, to take a fresh look at the Sabarimala temple entry case.
This diverse group will start hearings on April 7, aiming to address big questions about religious practices and who gets access to places of worship.
Bench examines Bohra excommunication Parsi identity
Beyond Sabarimala, the bench will also tackle issues like excommunication in the Dawoodi Bohra community and whether Parsi women keep their religious identity after marrying outside their faith.
The decisions here could shape how India balances faith, gender equality, and personal rights for years to come.