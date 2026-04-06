Supreme Court 9-judge bench to revisit Sabarimala from April 7 India Apr 06, 2026

The Supreme Court is setting up a nine-judge bench, led by Chief Justice Surya Kant and including judges from different backgrounds, to take a fresh look at the Sabarimala temple entry case.

This diverse group will start hearings on April 7, aiming to address big questions about religious practices and who gets access to places of worship.