Supreme Court acquits Moinul Haque in Arnamai Bora rape-murder case

Court faults probe and quashes conviction

The court called out serious flaws in how the case was investigated, noting that key evidence was missing and the chain of proof was not strong enough for such a serious conviction.

The judges stressed that criminal convictions should be based on solid facts, not suspicion, reminding everyone that convictions should be based on solid facts, not suspicion.

Haque's conviction for destroying evidence was also quashed, even though he had not appealed it himself.