Supreme Court acquits Moinul Haque in Arnamai Bora rape-murder case
The Supreme Court has acquitted Moinul Haque, who was on death row for the 2017 rape and murder of headmistress Arnamai Bora in Assam.
The justices agreed with a previous High Court decision, saying there just was not enough evidence to link Haque to the crime.
The Assam government's appeal to challenge his acquittal was dismissed.
Court faults probe and quashes conviction
The court called out serious flaws in how the case was investigated, noting that key evidence was missing and the chain of proof was not strong enough for such a serious conviction.
The judges stressed that criminal convictions should be based on solid facts, not suspicion, reminding everyone that convictions should be based on solid facts, not suspicion.
Haque's conviction for destroying evidence was also quashed, even though he had not appealed it himself.