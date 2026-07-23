Supreme Court acquits Pappu alias Salim in 1996 Rajasthan blast
India
After spending 23 years in jail, Pappu, alias Salim, has been acquitted by the Supreme Court in the 1996 Rajasthan bomb blast case.
The judges said the prosecution case was "woefully wanting and lacking in merit" and pointed out that the conviction was based on confessional statements "which themselves suffer from serious infirmities."
Fresh trial for Dr Abdul Hameed
The court also called out the lack of proper legal help for Dr. Abdul Hameed, the main accused who has spent 29 years in prison without decent representation.
Now, he will get a fresh trial, hopefully with fairer support this time around.