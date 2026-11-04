'Absolutely mischievous breach...': SC freezes BMC chief's salary over encroachment 

The bench also rejected the BMC's plea for a 30-day extension to comply with its earlier orders to clear the land earmarked for a Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus station in Borivali.

The bench questioned the conduct of the officials and asked if they could be colluding with encroachers.

"Does it not show...your officers are colluding? We will send him to jail and then he will understand the sanctity of the Supreme Court order," CJI Surya Kant said.