'Absolutely mischievous breach...': SC freezes BMC chief's salary over encroachment
What's the story
The Supreme Court has ordered an immediate freeze on the November salaries of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Ashwini Bhide and other civic officials while the court initiated contempt proceedings against Bhide for not clearing encroachments on government land in Borivali, Mumbai. The three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, also imposed costs of ₹5 lakh on the BMC.
Court's stance
BMC's plea for extension rejected by court
The bench also rejected the BMC's plea for a 30-day extension to comply with its earlier orders to clear the land earmarked for a Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus station in Borivali.
The bench questioned the conduct of the officials and asked if they could be colluding with encroachers.
"Does it not show...your officers are colluding? We will send him to jail and then he will understand the sanctity of the Supreme Court order," CJI Surya Kant said.
CJI
'This is an absolutely mischievous breach of the directions'
Calling the failure to clear the land as a deliberate attempt to obstruct its directions, the CJI said, "This is an absolutely mischievous breach of the directions of the Supreme Court, with the direct connivance and support of the encroachers. If you want us, we can write all of this in the order itself."
"We are very clear that we are dismissing the application and we will not grant a single day's extension," CJI Kant added.
Non-compliance
Notices had been issued to the occupants
During the hearing, the BMC informed the court that notices had been served to the inhabitants, and hearings had taken place. However, final orders were yet to be issued.
It also referred to the need to translate Marathi documents into English.
Justice Joymalya Bagchi questioned this explanation and asked if civic officials really didn't understand Marathi.
He pointed out that the officer who submitted the affidavit spoke Marathi.
Dispute details
Borivali BEST bus station land embroiled in legal battle
The case pertains to a plot of land in Borivali, which is meant for a public BEST bus station. It has been embroiled in litigation between the BMC and a private developer.
In August 2025, the Supreme Court had ordered the developer to hand over possession of this plot to the BMC and directed the BMC to take over the project and make the facility operational within three months.
However, as of November 2025, the land remained uncleared.