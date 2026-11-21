SC seeks government response on marriages between blood relatives
What's the story
The Supreme Court has sought the central government's response to a petition seeking awareness about the health risks of consanguineous marriages (marriages between two individuals who are blood relatives, clinically defined as being second cousins or closer). The petition was filed by a Bengaluru-based law student, whose parents are first cousins. She suffers from 40% visual impairment and other medical conditions linked to her parents' consanguineous marriage.
Legal proceedings
Court cannot regulate such marriages, but...
A bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant issued a notice to the Union of India.
The court emphasized that while it could not regulate such marriages, it could sensitize the government about their potential health risks.
"We will issue notice on the limited purpose to impress upon the Union of India to consider the desirability of bringing suitable legislation or to ensure wide publicity on the negative impacts of consanguineous marriages," said the bench.
Legislative proposal
'Marriage is a matter of personal choice'
The petition also sought an amendment to the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955, and other laws governing such marriages.
However, the court clarified that this issue fell within Parliament's domain.
The bench stressed that marriage is a matter of personal choice based on informed consent.
"A person may wish to marry an HIV+ person... It is not for courts to regulate it by issuing a mandate. The only requirement is that the consent obtained must be an informed consent," it said.
Health concerns
Petition highlighted health risks of consanguineous marriages
The petition highlighted that consanguineous marriages can increase homozygosity and recessive genetic conditions in children.
These risks include congenital malformations, sensory impairments, developmental disabilities, infant deaths, and other adverse health outcomes.
The petitioner argued for greater public awareness about these consequences and sought safeguards such as counseling and disclosure of genetic risks before marriage decisions are made.
Prevention strategy
Proposed phased national framework to prevent consanguineous marriages
The petition proposed a phased national framework to prevent consanguineous marriages.
This includes premarital genetic counseling, voluntary screening in high-prevalence areas, continuous public awareness campaigns, and strengthening institutional infrastructure for inherited-disorder prevention and counseling.
The bench observed that the issue required public awareness but emphasized marriage as a matter of personal choice with informed decisions.