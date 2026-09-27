Supreme Court affirms validity of transgender ID cards issued earlier
India
The Supreme Court has reassured everyone that transgender ID cards issued under earlier laws will stay valid, even if new rules come in.
This comes after activists and members of the community raised concerns that recent amendments could take away their right to self-identify.
Petitioners argued these changes go against a 2014 Supreme Court ruling that protected self-determined gender identity.
Government seeks time, transgender community relieved
The case will be back in court as the government asked for more time to look into the lack of clarity about gender that may lead to problems in succession and inheritance.
For now, the court's assurance is a big relief for many in the transgender community who've fought hard for recognition and respect.