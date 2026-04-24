Supreme Court allows 15-year-old to end 7-month pregnancy, citing Constitution
India
The Supreme Court has allowed a 15-year-old girl to end her over seven-month pregnancy, saying minors shouldn't be forced into motherhood.
The justices pointed out that the right to make choices about your own body is protected by the Constitution, and they considered how continuing the pregnancy could affect her mental health and education.
Court: forcing minors violates constitutional rights
The court made it clear: making minors continue unwanted pregnancies violates their rights.
They warned that denying safe, legal options could push girls toward unsafe abortions, and said adoption shouldn't be forced as an alternative.
This decision strengthens the idea that young people deserve control over their own bodies and futures.