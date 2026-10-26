Supreme Court allows Ashish Mishra Diwali visit to Lakhimpur Kheri
India
The Supreme Court has given Ashish Mishra, son of former Union minister Ajay Mishra, permission to visit his hometown Lakhimpur Kheri for Diwali.
Mishra is a main accused in the 2021 Lakhimpur violence case, which left eight people dead.
The court's decision comes subject to conditions imposed earlier.
Ashish Mishra must return October 16
Ashish has to return on October 16, and the Supreme Court made it clear that the trial shouldn't drag on.
Out of 131 witnesses in this high-profile case, 90 have already testified.
Victims' lawyer Prashant Bhushan said the victims were satisfied with the developments in the case.