Supreme Court allows certified green crackers in Delhi-NCR for Diwali

Green crackers are designed to pollute less by using safer materials like iron oxide and zeolite (a study says they can cut emissions by up to 60%).

To make sure you're buying the real deal, look for the CSIR-NEERI logo and a QR code on the box.

Just remember: their impact depends on the quality of the products, how many are burst, whether conventional crackers are kept out of the market, and how strictly certification rules are enforced.