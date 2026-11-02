Supreme Court allows certified green crackers in Delhi-NCR for Diwali
India
For Diwali 2026, the Supreme Court has allowed people in Delhi-NCR to burst certified "green crackers" on November 7 and 8, but only during set hours.
The court banned barium-based crackers and any that aren't CSIR-NEERI-approved, hoping to help with the city's pollution problem.
Green crackers cut emissions, check CSIR-NEERI
Green crackers are designed to pollute less by using safer materials like iron oxide and zeolite (a study says they can cut emissions by up to 60%).
To make sure you're buying the real deal, look for the CSIR-NEERI logo and a QR code on the box.
Just remember: their impact depends on the quality of the products, how many are burst, whether conventional crackers are kept out of the market, and how strictly certification rules are enforced.