Supreme Court allows certified green crackers in Delhi-NCR Nov 7-8
India
Good news if you're in Delhi-NCR and looking forward to Diwali fireworks: the Supreme Court has allowed certified green crackers this year, but only on November 7 and 8.
You'll need to stick to the set timings: 6 to 7am and 8 to 10pm
After that, it's back to a full ban from November 9.
Officials to mark 300m no-cracker zones
The Court is also making sure vulnerable places stay protected.
Bursting any crackers is off-limits within 300 meters of hospitals, old-age homes, health centers, silence zones and schools.
Officials have been told to clearly mark these areas so everyone knows where not to light up.