Supreme Court allows euthanasia of rabid incurably sick stray dogs
Big news from the Supreme Court: rabid, incurably sick, or dangerous stray dogs can now be euthanized.
The judges made this call after seeing dog-bite incidents and dismissing earlier challenges about sterilization and relocation rules.
It's all about keeping people safe as stray dog numbers rise.
Court faults states' stray dog program
The court pointed out serious injuries from dog bites, especially to children and older adults, and said urgent action is needed.
States were called out for not properly running the Animal Birth Control Program (which covers sterilizing, vaccinating, and sheltering strays), with the court describing efforts as "sporadic, underfunded and uneven across jurisdictions."
Media reports of recent mauling cases pushed home how important it is to fix this problem fast.