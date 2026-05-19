Supreme Court allows euthanasia of rabid incurably sick stray dogs

Court faults states' stray dog program

The court pointed out serious injuries from dog bites, especially to children and older adults, and said urgent action is needed.

States were called out for not properly running the Animal Birth Control Program (which covers sterilizing, vaccinating, and sheltering strays), with the court describing efforts as "sporadic, underfunded and uneven across jurisdictions."

Media reports of recent mauling cases pushed home how important it is to fix this problem fast.