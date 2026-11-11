Supreme Court allows government to retire employees early for administration
The Supreme Court just ruled that the government can retire employees early if it helps with better administration, even if another government servant with a comparable service record was allowed to continue.
The court made it clear that these decisions usually look at things like work performance, honesty, and integrity.
Unless a retirement order is clearly unfair or arbitrary, courts will not step in.
Committee found 5 of 14 underperforming
This decision came after two Chhattisgarh employees challenged their early retirement.
A committee had checked records of 14 staff and found five, including these two, were not meeting standards.
The court said there was no discrimination; everyone was assessed by the same criteria.
Also, just because mistakes were made with others in the past does not mean everyone gets a free pass now.