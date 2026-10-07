Supreme Court allows Milan Pradhan to campaign until October 20
India
The Supreme Court has allowed Milan Pradhan, Congress's pick for the Nandigram bypoll, to keep campaigning, even though he's facing criminal cases from way back in 2007.
Thanks to interim bail from the Calcutta High Court, after the Supreme Court refused to interfere, Pradhan can take part in election activities and vote counting until October 20.
West Bengal can challenge bail extension
The Supreme Court made it clear that if Pradhan asks for more time out on bail after October 20, the West Bengal government can challenge it.
The state's legal team is ready to object if needed.
The Nandigram bypoll itself happened on October 6, with Pradhan running while facing old criminal cases.