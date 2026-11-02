Supreme Court allows petitioners to join Ayodhya donations trial
The Supreme Court has given the green light for petitioners to join the trial over alleged misuse of donations at Ayodhya's Ram temple.
This follows the Uttar Pradesh government's statement that a chargesheet has been filed, with Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant making it clear that the case should move ahead under regular legal rules.
Officials accused of depositing temple donations
Some officials are accused of taking temple donations and depositing them into bank accounts during counting sessions.
Tushar Mehta, the Solicitor General, pointed out that the officials allegedly deposited them into bank accounts.
The court also made sure to say it isn't taking sides: the writ petitioners may assist the magistrate in the proceedings, and the magistrate will proceed with the case according to law.